Madison man to serve four years in federal prison after firing gun in school zone

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man will spend four years in prison after he fired a gun at a west side park, within 1,000 feet of a school in July 2020.
According to a news release from the Department of Justice — Western District of Wisconsin, Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Tyrone Jackson, 55, to four years in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone. Peterson also ordered a year of supervised release following Jackson's prison term.
The charge comes as a result of a July 6, 2020, incident when the Madison Police Department responded to Brittingham Park on West Washington Avenue after a passerby reported the sound of a gunshot to a parking officer. The passerby told police that he had been at the park with his nephew when Jackson pointed a gun at him.
Multiple witnesses at the scene reported seeing a fight prior to the gunshot, and the parking officer stated between six and eight people ran to different vehicles at the sound of the shot.
Police found a Sig-Sauer .45 caliber handgun under bushes, and an analysis at the Wisconsin Crime Lab identified DNA found on the weapon as Jackson's. Officials also determined that Jackson was within 1,000 feet of the One City Schools campus.
Jackson was prohibited from owning a firearm at the time of the incident, as he was on probation for a prior conviction of possessing a firearm as a felon. During sentencing, Peterson pointed to Jackson's past with firearms, calling his behavior "risky and dangerous."
Jackson had previously pleaded guilty on January 24.