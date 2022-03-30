Madison mayor, alders announce resolution for fleet of electric buses

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to western Sheboygan county, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with accumulating snow and slush. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy, wet snow for a 2 to 3 hour period of time is expected to fall during the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&