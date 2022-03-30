 Skip to main content
Madison mayor, alders announce resolution for fleet of electric buses

  • Updated
By Amber Noggle

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and nine city alders announced a new fleet of 27 electric buses Wednesday, part of the city's push for zero emissions in the Bus Rapid Transit system.

According to a news release from mayoral spokesperson Katie Crawley, the 27 new buses will make up more than half of the fleet of 46 necessary to run the city bus system. The proposed resolution also allows for the purchase of 19 more buses if funds are available through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act.

“I am grateful to President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg for helping Madison move quickly to implement a fully electric BRT system,” Rhodes-Conway said in the release. “I also want to thank Alders Furman and Foster for being early champions of this resolution, and all Alders who signed onto this important investment for the future of our transportation network, the future of our dynamic economy and the sustainability of our environment for generations to come.”

Alders Keith Furman, Grant Foster, Patrick Heck, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Tag Evers, Arvina Martin, Syed Abbas and Nikki Conklin have signed on to the resolution.

Each Metro bus currently in use consumes roughly 5,568 gallons of diesel every year. The fleet of buses is expected to save up to 250,000 gallons of fuel every year, as well as saving $125,000 in maintenance costs per bus during the vehicle's lifetime.

