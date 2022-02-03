Madison non-profit offers affordable space for youth arts organizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tucked away on Madison's near east side on East Mifflin Street, there's a building that's so unique, you can't help but look twice.
"There's been a long conversation about wanting to have a beautiful, youth-centered, designed-for-kids, purpose-built space for youth arts organizations," said Jessica Courtier, Director of Community Partnerships of MYArts.
In May of 2021, that conversation became a reality. It's called MYArts or Madison’s Youth Arts Center.
"It's a building that is designed for youth arts organizations to offer their programs," Courtier said.
This is no church basement or old office space. Rather, a state-of-the-art, 70,000 square foot home for organizations like Madison Youth Choir, the Children's Theater of Madison and other groups in town offering classes focusing solely on the arts.
"Whether that be dance classes or acting classes, or drumline groups or drum power groups, or groups that are part of school after school programs, we offer a wide range of things here," said Courtney Byelich, Director of Facilities, MYArts.
And speaking of drumline... On this particular evening, 27 News caught up with Black Star Drum Line, one of the groups utilizing the space at MyArts.
"It's a program that really introduces kids to marching arts and percussion," said Joey B. Banks, the founder, and instructor of Black Star Drum Line. "It's a group made up of kids as young as six, all the way up to 18. They're all treated the same way as far as the performance aspects of what we do the technical development, the skill set in their learning."
The students meet a couple of times a week inside one of the 14 studios in the MyArts building.
"It's a beautiful thing because you do you have such a diverse age group and a diverse group of kids in general," said Banks.
"It's a big confidence booster," student Lillie Elmer said.
That's a pretty affirming statement coming from a 13-year-old.
"You have to go a lot out of your comfort zone and make noise, and that takes confidence in the first place," Elmer said. "But it kind of grows as you learn the songs and know them better."
Any education researcher you speak to will connect the dots between the importance of confidence, social skills, and becoming a well-rounded human. But unfortunately, not every family can afford classes that hone in on those critical building blocks in a child's life.
"Who can afford to participate in an orchestra? Who can afford to take dance lessons? Right? We know that's uneven," Courtier said.
That's the beauty of MyArts.
"We offer our space on a sliding scale, to be able to support organizations that are big and well developed, and maybe more money, as well as those that are new, or very small, or giving away their programs for free, so they can't afford to pay a lot," said Courtier.
So whether it's an outlet to express themselves, discover the arts, or just to create connections, Madison's Youth Arts Center is a non-profit with doors wide open for opportunity.