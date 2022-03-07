Madison officers will not face criminal charges in November suicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County District Attorney's Office will not pursue criminal charges against three Madison police officers after determining that a man died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in November.
According to a news release from District Attorney Ismael Ozanne's office, William Salas died on November 28 due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound while three police officers were in the building. One officer had fired their Taser and another their service weapon, but the subsequent investigation showed Salas' one gunshot wound to be self-inflicted.
The afternoon of November 28, officers responded to 4658 Secret Garden Drive after a caller told 911 dispatch that her daughter's boyfriend had a gun and was threatening to kill himself, as well as trying to convince his girlfriend to kill herself too.
Officers had checked out the same address two days earlier to search Salas' room for a gun, but found nothing. Salas came outside when officers arrived, with no firearm on his person. MPD Officer Thompson approached him, trying to keep him outside, but he forced his way past her and slammed the door shut.
Salas' parents had given Thompson a key and she came in with her gun drawn. She went down to the basement to search for him, then saw the backs of two fellow officers facing another room. Then, she heard two "pop" sounds coming from another room, then saw Salas fall to the ground with a gun next to him and blood coming from his head.
Officers Kimberly and Frias had been facing Salas. Frias was holding his Taser and Kimberly his service weapon. Kimberly had seen Salas come around a corner with a gun, bringing it up as he turned to face Frias and Thompson. Kimberly fired just when Salas did, and Frias fired his Taser as well.
Thompson and Kimberly attempted to save Salas' life, but he did not survive. Investigation showed that Kimberly's round did not hit him, and only one of the two Taser prongs had made contact with Salas, not allowing a completed circuit.
"Responding to that threat with deadly force is permitted under the law," Ozanne said in the release. "Here law enforcement attempted to utilize a less than lethal option which was unsuccessful, all be it seconds prior to the use of deadly force. It is also clear the officer's use of force did not cause William's injury."