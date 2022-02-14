Madison Police: 9-year old girl watching infant prior to baby's death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County court records show a nine-year old girl was watching a nine-month old infant prior to emergency responders being called to a Madison apartment for the baby's distress and later death.
The records involved an affidavit for a search warrant to seize electronics and other items from a Madison woman on the suspicion of the crime of child neglect.
According to the affidavit, surveillance video confirms the 44-year old woman who was supposed to be caring for the baby at an apartment at 7933 Tree Lane Jan. 30 was leaving the unit frequently during the child's stay.
Authorities say during the woman's absences, a nine-year old girl was watching the child.
"(The girl) reported that she placed (baby) on the floor while she went to get a glass of water," the affidavit states. "Officer Georgeson reported that (the girl) reported coming out of the bathroom, walked towards the living room area...that she forgot that the baby was on the ground, and that she had taken a full step onto the baby's head with weight and described the step as being 'hard,'" according to the affidavit.
Court records state Dane County's deputy chief medical examiner indicated the cause of the child's death was "...blunt force injuries of the head and that the manner of death was yet to be determined."
Police officials say an acquaintance of the 44-year old woman told officers the woman had asked her to watch the baby and the nine-year old girl. But authorities say the acquaintance later admitted to lying. "She had received a call from (the 44-year old woman) asked her if she could tell first responders that she was supposed to be watching (the girl and infant). Officer Meverdan reported (the acquaintance) stated that (the woman) didn't want to get in trouble for not having an adult in the home watching the kids," police officials say.
Authorities say one of the woman's relatives told officers that the woman "...would leave (the girl) alone taking care of children often."
Court records state the 44-year old woman told officers she traveled as far away from the apartment as East Towne Mall during the child's stay Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. "She assumed that Eric (a neighbor) would go over there or that (the girl) would go to Eric's," records say.
Search warrant records state an iPhone was seized from the apartment.
Dane County Court records show the 44-year old woman was charged with felony child abuse in 2016. But records show the charge was dismissed in April 2019 after the woman successfully completed a First Offender's Program.
27 News could not reach the woman for comment.