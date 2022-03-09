Madison police investigate robbery outside East Washington Avenue gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department are investigating an alleged incident after a man was attacked and robbed outside a gas station early Wednesday.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the man was attacked while walking home after using an ATM outside a gas station on the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue at 12:40 a.m.
Fryer said the assailant broke the victim's phone, punched and kicked the man, and stole $100 from him. The victim then went back inside the gas station to call police after the robbery took place.
No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation is ongoing.