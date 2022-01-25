Madison Reading Project announces partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Reading Project announced a new partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Tuesday, with the goal of eventually distributing books to 30,000 local kids.
According to a news release from Madison Reading Project executive director Rowan Childs, the planned program will provide one age-appropriate book every month for kids up to five years old. The books will be personalized to each child and mailed to them as a gift for kids to get excited about.
Several other organizations, such as Reach Dane, One City Schools and RISE will help facilitate enrollment in the program. In the spring, Madison Reading Project's Big Red Reading Bus will take a tour through Dane County to sign up kids at local libraries, daycares and community centers.
Madison Reading Project will also work with family foundation Roots & Wings, which provides grants throughout healthcare, child care and basic human rights needs.
“This is an amazing opportunity for the children of Dane County. We’re very grateful for Roots & Wings’ financial support in allowing us to take on this endeavor. As Dolly famously says, ‘when you can read, you can do anything you dream.’ We can’t agree more," Childs said in the release.
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has been running since 1995, the main program of her Dollywood Foundation. The charity has mailed out more than 100 million books across the world, sending out more than 1.8 million each month.
The Madison Reading Project has given out 255,000 books to kids across nine counties in South Central Wisconsin, largely to low-income areas in need of support for literacy.
To register your child, CLICK HERE.