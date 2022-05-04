Madison recognized as 'Vision Zero Community'

MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison is being recognized as a vision zero community for its work in making roads safer.
The city has a goal of zero traffic deaths or severe injuries by 2035.
Madison began the change two years ago, implementing speed reductions, improved biking and walking facilities, and community engagement efforts.
"Madison is proud to be recognized by the vision zero network," said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. "We know that speed reductions, changes in street design and public engagement have a direct impact in the reduction of traffic related deaths and serious injuries."
Madison Vision Zero Principles:
- Safety for all roadway users, including bicycle and pedestrian safety. One life lost on our streets is too many.
- The City of Madison recognizes the disparity, racial and economic difference in neighborhoods and will focus on improving lower income community roadways included in the high injury network. Equity is a top priority for the City of Madison and will be at the forefront of discussions, actions and improvements.
- Data will drive our focus on where to invest time and money to improve the highest injury intersections and roadways.
- The City of Madison will set clear goals and objectives, as well as engaging the community in outreach and collaboration to make Vision Zero a success.