Madison resident displaced after stovetop fire spreads to cabinet

MADISON (WKOW) — One person is uninjured but unable to stay in their home due to a Tuesday evening kitchen fire on Madison's north side.
According to an incident report from Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster, firefighters responded to the 900 block of Menomonie Lane at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday to extinguish a kitchen fire. The resident told firefighters they were cooking and oil flashed when added to a hot skillet. This resulted in the cabinets above the stove catching on fire.
The resident threw baking soda on the fire, which knocked it down but did not put it out, and called 911. First responders extinguished the flames with a water can and shut down all electricity in the immediate area.
The resident and the firefighters were all unhurt, but damage from the fire led to the resident being unable to stay in their home.