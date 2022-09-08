Madison VA receives national award for having best overall experience

MADISON (WKOW) — The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, also known as the Madison VA, has the best overall experience in the nation, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Madison VA received the 2021 Veterans Health Administration Overall Best Experience Award — the highest distinction of its type — at the VA Customer Experience Symposium in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.
“Our staff have maintained a Veteran-centric focus during one of the most difficult times in our history,” said John Rohrer, Madison VA health care director. “No matter how challenging times became at home or at work, our team continued to ensure our veterans received the quality care that they so rightly deserved.”
The award was given based on a comprehensive review of inpatient experience, employee experience, employee survey results and customer trust scores during the 2021 fiscal year.
The Department of Veteran Affairs states the award "recognizes the breadth of customers’ perceptions of their care and evaluates Veteran care interactions across their entire VA journey."
“Our staff, at every level of the organization, continue to provide a welcoming environment and a great patient experience for our Veterans,” Rohrer said. “I want to thank our employees and volunteers for their dedication knowing that, for them, the true reward comes from the outstanding care they provide for our veterans.”