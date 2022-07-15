Madison West High School announces new head football coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison West High School announced Mike Wolfgram as its new head varsity football coach Friday afternoon.
Wolfgram is an alumnus and former student athlete of the Madison West Regents. He has also served as a teacher at Leopold Elementary for the majority of his 18 years with the Madison Metropolitan School District.
The teacher previously served as the team's offensive coordinator. During his tenure, the Regents earned back-to-back playoff appearances. In 2012, he led an offense that helped West earn its first playoff victory in over 20 years.
Wolfgram will replace former coach Brad Murphey, who was fired by the team over social media in May. Prior to his release, Murphey had come under fire for forming a club football team with athletes from all four Madison football teams. According to Murphey, the move put his job at risk by breaking the WIAA's limits on coaching.
Madison West Athletic Director Corvonn Gaines expressed excitement at the addition of Wolfgram as head coach.
“We believe his focus on athletics being an extension of the classroom is perfectly aligned with the school district’s goal of every student graduating college, career and community ready.”