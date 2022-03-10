Madison woman found not guilty in aiding prisoner escape in Columbia County

PORTAGE (WKOW) — A jury found a Madison woman not guilty Thursday on two counts of assisting in an escape from criminal arrest.
According to online court records, the jury returned a not guilty verdict for Katherine Wooderick Thursday after less than an hour of deliberation. Wooderick was accused of being the getaway driver for two men who escaped from Columbia County Correctional Institution.
The two men she was accused of transporting, Thomas Deering and James Robert Newman, escaped from CCI early in the morning on April 16, 2020, before being found in Rockford the next day. A kitchen worker at CCI was also arrested for her alleged role in the escape plot.