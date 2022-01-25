Madison woman pleads not guilty in WPR director's death; bail modification request denied

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman pled not guilty to negligent vehicular homicide Tuesday in connection to the death of a former Wisconsin Public Radio head.
According to court documents, Shawnicia Youmas entered a not guilty plea in Gene Purcell's July, 2020, death. A criminal complaint stated Youmas drove into Purcell's motorcycle near the WPR building.
Youmas was allegedly traveling at 65 miles per hour just seconds before the crash, in an area with a posted 30 miles per hour speed limit. She had her first hearing January 6, when her Zoom call disconnected. She was then arrested.
Youmas filed a request for bail modification, which the court denied. She will remain in custody unless she provides the $3,000 cash bond.