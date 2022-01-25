 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between 20 and 30
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Madison woman pleads not guilty in WPR director's death; bail modification request denied

  • Updated
Shawnicia Youmas on zoom reformatted for web

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman pled not guilty to negligent vehicular homicide Tuesday in connection to the death of a former Wisconsin Public Radio head.

According to court documents, Shawnicia Youmas entered a not guilty plea in Gene Purcell's July, 2020, death. A criminal complaint stated Youmas drove into Purcell's motorcycle near the WPR building. 

Youmas was allegedly traveling at 65 miles per hour just seconds before the crash, in an area with a posted 30 miles per hour speed limit. She had her first hearing January 6, when her Zoom call disconnected. She was then arrested.

Youmas filed a request for bail modification, which the court denied. She will remain in custody unless she provides the $3,000 cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you