Making kindness the norm: Thursday marks Random Acts of Kindness Day!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Whether it's a grand gesture, or just something small, Thursday marks Random Acts of Kindness Day!
It is an opportunity for people nationwide to have a positive impact on others, especially our military, veterans and first responders.
The CEO of the non-profit Operation Gratitude says the day aligns perfectly with their mission to say thank you to all those who serve.
"Today is like so many days of the year where we're afforded an opportunity to present opportunities for grateful Americans to show their gratitude," said Operation Gratitude CEO, James Johnson. "We do that by putting together care packages and distributing those to our men and women that are serving the military as well as those who are our first responders around the country."
