Man dies in Darlington house fire

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Jacob Boegli, 28, of Darlington is dead after an early morning house fire in Darlington.
According to Darlington Police Chief Jason King, the Darlington Police Department and Fire Department responded to a fire on North Street shortly after 4:15 a.m. after a 911 call from a local who saw smoke coming from the home.
When they arrived at the scene, the home was already engulfed in flames. Law enforcement was able to identify the source of the fire, but entry was not possible as the fire already covered half of the home.
King says Boegli was removed from the house by firefighters. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner's Office.
The fire is still under investigation, but initial findings suggest the fire started in the area of the kitchen stove. The house is considered a total loss.