Man injured in April 10 Beloit motorcycle crash dies at hospital

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A man who was seriously injured in an April 10 motorcycle crash in the Town of Beloit died at a local hospital Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department, Carl Disrud, 61, sustained his injuries in a motorcycle crash on the 600 block of Newark Road in the Town of Beloit at 8:37 p.m. April 10.
He died at the hospital Tuesday, and a preliminary examination showed he died as a result of the injuries he'd sustained in the crash. The death is still under investigation by the Town of Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.