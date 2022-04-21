Man killed after incident at DeForest construction site

DEFOREST (WKOW) — A man died Wednesday after a gust of wind blew a wall over on top of him at a home construction site in DeForest.
According to a news release from the DeForest Police Department, officials responded to a construction site on the 4600 block of Bellflower Drive at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday. By the time they reached the scene, the injured worker was not breathing and did not have a pulse.
He was rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Guadalupe Cervantes Vallin, 42, of Sturtevant Thursday.
Preliminary investigation results found that workers were putting up a framed wall for a new house when a gust knocked it over on top of Cervantes Vallin.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now assisting with further investigation.