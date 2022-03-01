 Skip to main content
Man killed by snapped power line in Madison

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- A man died Tuesday when he was electrocuted while trimming a tree on Madison's east side.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the incident took place at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Broadway and Hoboken Road. A company was trimming trees at the intersection when a branch got stuck on a power line.

A worker pulled on the branch but it snapped the line. The wire hit a company vehicle underneath the tree, which a 38-year-old man was leaning against.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

