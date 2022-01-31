Man killed in single-car Dunkirk crash Saturday identified

TOWN OF DUNKIRK (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man that died in a single-car crash in the town of Dunkirk Saturday morning.
According to a news release from DCME spokesperson Suzanne Eskola, Guntis Zeps died at the scene after he crashed into a tree. Authorities arrived at the scene at 6:40 a.m. Saturday.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Zeps was traveling north on County Highway A when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree. Authorities suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Zeps' death is still under investigation by the DCME and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.