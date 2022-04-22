Man missing after Dodge County canoe capsizes, weather delays further search

FOX LAKE (WKOW) -- A man who went underwater in a Dodge County lake after his canoe capsized Thursday is still missing following a search.
According to a news release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, inclement weather postponed further searches on Friday, however search operations will resume once dive teams declare conditions to be safe.
The canoe capsized early Thursday afternoon, with a man and a woman inside. When first responders reached the scene, they were able to bring the woman to the shore and take her to the hospital, but the man was out of sight before rescue teams arrived.
Schmidt said the woman was treated and released from the hospital Thursday evening. The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team, Campbellsport Fire Department Dive Team, Fox Lake Fire Department, Waupun Fire Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources are all assisting with search efforts.