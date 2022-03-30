Manitowoc Minute star Charlie Behrens to play Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Charlie Berens, creator and star of popular online video series Manitowoc Minute, will perform on the Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage this August.
According to a news release from Wisconsin State Fair spokesperson Tess Kerksen, this will be Berens' State Fair debut as a part of his "The Midwest Survival Guide" tour. He's set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. August 10. Tickets go on sale here April 7 at 9 a.m.
Berens maintains an audience of more than 2 million fans via his Facebook page, and he has appeared on multiple national news outlets. A graduate of the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Berens also has an Emmy sitting on his mantle at home.