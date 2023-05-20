Mark Osiecki's 'Casting for Kids' charity competition reels in fifth year

MADISON (WKOW) — On a picture-perfect day, local fishers hit the Madison lakes for Mark Osiecki's Casting For Kids charity event. The Wisconsin hockey alum's cause raises funds for the American Family Children's Hospital and the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Osiecki says he hardly slept the night before because of the anticipation he gets every time this event rolls around the corner.
"Everyone coming in all the guests, they're great," said Osiecki, who was a UW defenseman from 1987-1990. "The guides are great, but we don't have it happen without them. And that's what's so cool about it, obviously, the growth of it and the finances of it the bigger event, the bigger stage. That part's pretty cool, but it's more about the people."
Since it began six years ago, Casting For Kids has grown into an all-day event where the fishing contest leads to a social hour and silent auction dinner.
The UW great ensures every year still has that same personal touch. Having friends who have either battled or had children who battled cancer, the event hits home.
"It's a passion of mine, so it just means everything and that's our whole reason. Can we raise some funds? We hope we do. Hopefully, we raise big time awareness, and then maybe someone catches a fish and have some fun."
Osiecki says the annual goal is to raise $100,000 each year since the event began. Saturday marked the fifth in-person Casting For Kids event. The event had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.