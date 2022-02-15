Marshall man fined more than $700 for excessive speeding in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A Marshall man was fined after being stopped by a Dane County Sheriff's Deputy for traveling more than 50 miles per hour over the speed limit.
According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, James Clark, 34, was spotted traveling at 107 miles per hour on County Highway TT near Pierceville Road in Sun Prairie. The posted limit in that area is 55.
According to Schaffer, Clark is a "habitual traffic offender" and was driving on a revoked license. Between his citations for excessive speeding and driving after revocation, Clark will be required to pay $715 in fines.