Masks now optional on Madison Metro

MADISON (WKOW) — Following the TSA's announcement that it will no longer enforce an emergency directive requiring masks on public transit, Madison Metro will no longer require masks on city buses.
According to a news release from the City of Madison, masks are now optional both on buses and at Metro facilities.
"Metro apologizes in advance for any confusion and asks for patience as we work to remove all of this messaging," the release states.
For any additional information or questions about the new mask-optional policies, contact Metro Customer Service at 608-266-4466.