Medical examiner identifies victim in Madison hit-and-run crash

  Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified a 65-year-old woman who died as result of a hit-and-run crash on Madison's east side January 29.

According to a news release from DCME director of operations Suzanne Eskola, Barbara Olson, 65, of Madison died at an area hospital two days after a crash at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and North Stoughton Road.

Preliminary test results confirmed that she died due to injuries sustained in the crash. A man is in custody for the crash, and he face charges for OWI and hit-and-run, among others.

Olson's death is still under investigation.

