Medical expert offers insight into congenital heart defects

MADSION (WKOW) -- A congenital heart defect results when the heart, or blood vessels near the heart, don’t develop normally before birth.
February 7-14 is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. Thursday morning, Doctor Keila N. Lopez sat down with Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Mark Charter to bring some insight into the disease that affects more than 2 million Americans.
"It is the most common birth defect defect that affects one in every 100 children, and the severity is extremely varied," Dr. Lopez said.
Doctors also say CHD can be tricky because exact cause is often not known.
"There had been a few genes that have been genetically linked to these heart defects," Dr. Lopez said. "But it means that most heart defects are some sort of a combination between genetic and environmental factors, as well as associations with what we call the social determinants of health. Those are the places and conditions in which people work, grow live, go to school."
Doctors say congenital heart diseases are identified prenatally.
"It's very common for these diseases to be noticed when they're doing the obstetric ultrasound that results in a cardiac evaluation with a cardiac echo or fetal echocardiogram," Dr. Lopez said.
Dr. Lopez said you should contact your doctor if you have concerns about a CHD.