Members of Madison Police Department Mounted Patrol Academy set to graduate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police will soon have new members in its mounted patrol unit.
Officers going through the Mounted Patrol Academy had their final day of training Thursday a horse farm in Brooklyn. Over the course of the last four weeks, they learned about riding, communicating and maintaining the health and wellness of the horses.
"I mean, from day one to now, we're going on probably day 18, 18-19," future mounted officer Becky Holmquest said. "I think we've made a ton of improvements, and he actually kind of understands what I'm trying to get him to do."
After graduation, the new mounted patrol officers will focus on community engagement at special events.