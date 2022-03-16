 Skip to main content
Meriter reports seeing 'larger volume' of Norovirus in community

  • Updated
Courtesy of the CDC

MADISON (WKOW) — UnityPoint Health-Meriter is starting to see a "larger volume" of Norovirus cases within the community Wednesday, and is offering reminders on keeping infections under control.

According to a news release from UnityPoint spokesperson Nicole Aimone, Norovirus is highly contagious, generally spreading via contaminated hands or surfaces. It is a gastrointestinal virus, presenting symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps, as well as occasionally a low fever, chills, headaches and cramps.

To keep yourself protected against Norovirus, UnityPoint recommends taking the following steps:

  • If you’re sick or experiencing any gastrointestinal problems remain home from school, work or social activities
  • Handwashing with soap and water should be performed frequently. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the next best thing if proper handwashing cannot be performed.
    • Soap and water handwashing should always be performed:
      • After using the bathroom
      • Before eating or handling food
      • After exposure to stool or vomit
  • Always follow safe food handling practices and be cautious of sharing food, utensils or beverages.

