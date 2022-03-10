Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard returns to the court after five-game suspension

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) — 18 days after a postgame argument resulted in him taking a swing at a Wisconsin coach, Michigan head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is back on the sidelines for the Big Ten Tournament.
Howard was suspended for five games after he hit UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the head following the Badgers' win over Michigan on February 20. Gard and Howard were in a verbal argument before it turned physical, with Howard allegedly upset that Gard had called a timeout despite holding an insurmountable lead in the game's final minute.
In a press conference Wednesday following the end of his suspension, Howard took responsibility for his actions in the handshake line. He said he could have a range of excuses for his conduct, but he also said he was upset with himself and wanted to be accountable.
"I take full ownership of my actions. And I could talk about the timeout, we could discuss the pulled arm, we could talk about the words that were exchanged with coaches, but all that would be excuses. The main thing is that was not the right way I should carry myself as the head coach at a fine institution like the University of Michigan," Howard said at the press conference.
Howard also said he has attended therapy since the incident, and said he's working to grow and learn from the experience.
Wisconsin and Michigan are unlikely to meet again this season, with the two teams on opposite sides of the conference tournament and the Wolverines on the precipice of missing the NCAA Tournament altogether. Michigan kicks off its B1G Tournament journey Thursday at 10:30 against Indiana.