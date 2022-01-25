Middleton 15-year-old tentatively charged with disorderly conduct charge after Monday lockdown

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A 15-year-old Middleton High School student has been tentatively charged with a disorderly conduct charge after he was arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing a firearm on school grounds.
According to a news release from Middleton Police Department Cpt. Jeremy Geiszler, no weapon was found on the student or on the campus once he was arrested.
Police believe the student had left the school for most of the time that the lockdown was in place. Police are investigating where the student was while he was not on campus.
"This charge is based on statements made to a staff member which led the school employee to believe the student may have had a weapon. The investigation is ongoing at this time," Geiszler said.
The Middleton Police Department did not immediately respond for a request for comment on what these statements were.
The student was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, although Geiszler did not specify if he is still in custody there. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Middleton Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dana Monogue says students and staff "responded calmly and appropriately" as the school building was placed in secure lockdown. But some students and parents say the situation was chaotic at times.
Jennifer Pryor says her sophomore daughter and other students received a sensitive, staff only text message on the possibility of a student with a gun in the school and named the student. The text message says it was believed the student had left the building but said it was not confirmed.
"She was confused, she was scared," Pryor says. "Her and some friends were hiding in the bathroom," she says.
"At the same time, she was kind of confused because the kids in the lunchroom was acting normal," Pryor says. Pryor faults school staff for failing to provide enough direction.
A senior student who asked to be identified by his first name of Michael says he and others ran away from the school after Michael spotted a police officer preparing for conflict. "I saw him pull out an AR-15," Michael says.
"The incident occurred over the lunch hour," District Communications Director Shannon Valladolid says. "We are an open-campus school and therefore, students were in many places inside and outside the building at the time. Making sure all students were in a secure location was challenging because of this. All procedures were followed by our staff in response to the directions our police department gave."
Valladolid concedes the sensitive text message was never intended for students. "The principal sent a message, intended only for MHS staff, that included the name of the student the police were trying to locate. The message was also delivered to some students and not others. We are trying to determine, with our Director of Technology, why this occurred as this is a method of communication that is used frequently for staff-only communications."
Middleton Police officials say they are still looking for more information on the alleged threat.
Police previously identified this same student as being 16 years old Monday.