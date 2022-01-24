 Skip to main content
Milton High School to honor Paralympic gold medalist at key basketball game

  Updated
Gold medal.jpg

Courtesy of MGN

MILTON (WKOW) -- With a top-10 matchup coming up between the Milton Red Hawks and DeForest Norskies boys' basketball teams, Milton will bring back a acclaimed graduate for pregame honors.

According to Milton School District spokesperson Kari Klebba, the Red Hawks will honor Paralympic gold medalist John Boie Friday evening at 7:30, just before tip-off. Boie was a member of the US gold medal team at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Boie graduated from Milton High School in 2009, and he will also meet with students at the high school during the day beforehand.

