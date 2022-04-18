Milton phenom Gavin Kilen takes at-home workout to new heights

MILTON (WKOW) -- Milton senior Gavin Kilen and his father, Chris, took on a passion project and turned their spacious garage into an at-home facility any baseball player would dream of.
The Kilens put in a batting cage, weightlifting rig, and turf in their garage which in return, has helped him enhance his craft. He's currently Wisconsin's top-ranked high school baseball player according to Prep Baseball Report.
Additionally, he's played for the Team USA U18 team and participated in national showcases with professional scouts in attendance.
"It's all the stuff in the background that really got me into those situations. It's just like how it is playing here in Milton. To me, it's just the same thing. It's just a bigger stage and I try to stay very level-headed with everything I do," said the Red Hawks senior shortstop.
Kilen committed to the University of Louisville when he was 14 years old but could hear his name called in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft. He's not letting the future distract in. Instead, he's taking the same approach similar to his at-bats: one pitch at a time.
"The draft stuff is going to happen. I'm not completely worried about that. I'm just worried about that here and now. I'm worried about my high school season."
Kilen was on track to graduate early but elected to stay and is enrolled in one course this semester. He's enjoying every second of spending time with teammates he's played with since the beginning.
With dreams of turning pro, Gavin's father is offering parental guidance and helps encourages his son to enjoy every second of the ride ahead.
"We always taught him when he played, to have as much fun as you possibly could. Getting better comes with the work that you put in," said Chris, who was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1993.
Chris pitched for Madison College in the NJCAA and made his way to the NCAA Division I level with Northeast Louisiana State. However, his career was cut short after getting Tommy John surgery.
Gavin's hope is to continue what his father started and go even further to the major league level.