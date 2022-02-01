Milwaukee-area man reported missing from home

ST. FRANCIS (WKOW) -- The St. Francis Police Department has issued an endangered missing person alert for a man Tuesday after he left his home without a daily medication Saturday.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Alexis Munoz, 21, was last seen in St. Francis at his home Saturday afternoon. Authorities believe he walked away from his home and did not bring a phone. Munoz father also is unaware of his whereabouts.
Munoz has a medical condition that requires daily medication.
He stands 5'9" and weighs 125 pounds, with short red-brown hair and brown eyes. There was not a photo of Munoz immediately available.
Anyone with information on Munoz's whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Francis Police Department at 414-481-2232.