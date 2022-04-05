Milwaukee man arrested in Marquette County after fleeing traffic stop

ENDEAVOR (WKOW) — Marquette County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he fled a traffic stop in Columbia County.
According to a post on the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a Columbia County Lieutenant saw a car speed through a construction zone on the State Hwy 33 bridge over I-90/94 at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. This was after the Sauk County Sheriff's Office contacted the office advising a vehicle had fled from a traffic stop in Baraboo. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away, heading north on I-39.
Officers followed the car, going as fast as 125 mph, over the county line into Marquette County. A Marquette County Deputy laid out a tire deflation device south of Exit 100 heading into Endeavor. The car hit the device, flattening the two front tires, but went through the exit and kept going before stopping when the tires went fully flat.
The driver, identified as Dvarion Beamon, 27, of Milwaukee, was taken into custody without further incident, and a passenger in the car was release from police custody later on.
Beamon has fled from law enforcement officers on several prior occasions and was wanted for serious weapons violations. He had active warrants from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Milwaukee Police Department.
Beamon was issued multiple traffic citations and taken to the Columbia County Jail. He may face charges for fleeing an officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, THC possession and a probation violation, as well as his prior warrants.