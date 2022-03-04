Mineral Point police investigating infant death

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) — The Mineral Point Police Department is investigating a four-month old infant who died six days after an initial injury report.
According to the Mineral Point Police Chief Bob Weier, authorities first received a call reporting an injured infant at 7:10 p.m. February 25. The child was first taken to Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, before traveling to UW Hospital in Madison via Medflight.
The infant later died March 1 at UW Hospital. As the investigation is ongoing, Weier did not specify the extent or cause of the child's injuries, or a cause of death.
The MPPD and state Department of Criminal Investigation are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the child's injury and death.