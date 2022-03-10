MMSD alters COVID-19 rules with declining case rate

MADISON (WKOW) -- With COVID-19 case rates falling around the Madison area, the Madison Metropolitan School District released some modifications to its safety policies Thursday.
According to a news release from MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds, the new modifications will go into effect March 15 as the district launches its phased approach to relaxing COVID-19 rules. Indoor masking will still be in place through spring break.
"As positive case counts continue to decline locally, the expectation is the downward trend will likely continue. Therefore, the district is moving forward with its phased approach to modifying its safety measures as conditions improve," LeMonds said in the release.
The modifications to the existing rules are as follows:
Outdoors
Maintaining physical distancing of three feet is now recommended, and not required.
Cohorting is not required during recess.
MMSD continues to ask parents to remain outdoors for student drop off and pick up.
Indoors
Maintaining a minimum physical distance of three feet at all times, including lunch.
Cohorting is not required indoors as long as three feet of physical distancing is followed.
Field Trips
Field trips will continue with the addition of trips to venues not requiring masks; however, as long as MMSD’s mask protocol for field trips is in place, masks will be worn indoors including when the venue does not require them.
Event Planning (Graduation, Prom, Banquets, etc.)
Large in-person events such as Graduation, Prom, and Banquets will continue with the expectation event participants will follow the district COVID-19 safety measures and Board policies that are in place at the time of the event.