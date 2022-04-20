MMSD introduces weekly independent learning plan to make up for lost instruction time

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Metropolitan School District announced all students K-12 will participate in independent learning sessions on Monday's to make up for three missed days due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to an email sent out to families by MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins, the district requested a waiver from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to cover instruction time lost after the district extended winter break by three days due to concerns about the omicron variant.
DPI recently informed the district they must provide additional instruction to make up for the time lost.
All students in the district will spend 90-120 minutes on independent learning every Monday from April 25 through June 6. 4K students are not included in this portion of the plan.
Additionally, MMSD is working with after-school programs and other community partners to ensure all students have an environment to complete this independent study. Coursework will be available on Seesaw and Google Classroom.
According to Jenkins, elementary and middle school students will engage in learning which addresses the areas of literacy and mathematics, while high school students will focus on college and career readiness.
Each school will send follow-up information with more details on asynchronous learning.
"Thank you for continuing to support your scholar’s learning. Your ongoing partnership is deeply appreciated," Jenkins said.