Mobile Walmart wellness clinic stops in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Walmart is on the road promoting health and wellness, and one of its mobile clinics made a stop in Madison Wednesday.
The trailer pulled up near Capitol Square downtown, where staff offered a variety of services such as vision screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations and blood pressure checks.
"This is the third year we've had the trailer around this first time we've had it in Wisconsin. So we're very excited to be able to offer this to the people in Wisconsin in Madison, particularly," Walmart Market health and wellness coordinator Christine Mills said.
