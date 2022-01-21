Montello Schools locked down after weapon found in bathroom

MONTELLO (WKOW) -- Montello Schools sent students home early Friday after a staff member found evidence of a weapon in a school bathroom.
According to a letter from Montello Superintendent Jim Feil, a custodian found "pieces of a weapon" in a bathroom. The school promptly conducted a sweep, with law enforcement soon determining that there was no further safety threat.
"The individual who brought the weapon into the building has been taken into custody and will not be allowed back to school indefinitely," Feil said.
Feil said Montello Schools will return as scheduled Monday morning. He called for district families to reach out to him with any further questions.