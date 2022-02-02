Mounds collects six pallets of donations for Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) — During its annual Humane Holidays drive in December, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse collected six pallets worth of donations from the community for the Dane County Humane Society.
According to a news release from DCHS, the donations consisted of food, treats, cat litter, toys, various other supplies and a large gift card. DCHS spokesperson Lisa Bernard said the donations help provide a more comfortable experience for animals at shelters.
“At Dane County Humane Society, we not only care for the physical needs of animals, but also their mental and emotional needs. These donated items help provide basic care while enriching the animal’s stay at the shelter," Bernard said in the release.
The donations are being distributed to the shelter Thursday.
But, even with the holiday season in the rearview mirror, the donations from Mounds aren't over. Mounds employees are now running the People for Pets fundraiser. Throughout February, Mounds locations in Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg and Verona will ask shoppers to round up at the register to donate to DCHS.
“Thank you Mounds for being a champion to animals in need and helping people help animals,” Bernard said. “We’re incredibly grateful to live in a community that is so supportive of DCHS and animals in need.”
Mounds will double donations up to $20,000 at the end of the month.