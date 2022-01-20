MPD stops 23 vehicles for speeding on Beltline Wednesday night during enforcement project

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department stopped 23 cars for speeding during a traffic enforcement project Wednesday evening, with five of them going 20 over the speed limit.
According to a report on the MPD police blotter, members of the Traffic Enforcement and Safety Team ran the enforcement test from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of John Nolen Drive on the Beltline. The average speed over the 23 stops was 73 miles per hour, 18 over the posted limit of 55.
These projects are funded by grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a part of Madison's Vision Zero project.