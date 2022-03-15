New Rodgers contract makes him highest-paid NFL player

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- After signing his new contract earlier Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now the highest-paid player in the NFL.
According to Spotrac, a website that follows athlete contracts, Rodgers' new deal is worth $150 million over three years, with options in 2023 and 2024 to extend further. If he chooses to extend his time with the Packers through 2026, the contract is valued at $180 million.
$101.515 million is guaranteed money, covering his 2022 and 2023 salary, 2022 roster bonus and 2023 option bonus. This contract is a substantial uptick from Rodgers' previous deals, set to earn him $50 million annually. Previously, Rodgers' richest contract supplied a $33.5 million average salary.
Due to the size of Rodgers' contract, his dead cap hit if he is not on the team through 2024 is outrageous. Dead cap hit's refer to the money a team owes players no longer on the roster, although their contracts still affect the team's finances.
In 2024, Rodgers' dead cap hit would be $115 million, by far the largest in NFL history. This figure is not applicable if Rodgers plays out his contract in Green Bay.
The next-highest paid NFL player is Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at $45 million annually. The Bills' Josh Allen ($43 million), the Cowboys' Dak Prescott ($40 million) and the Texans' Deshaun Watson ($39 million) also command hefty salaries.