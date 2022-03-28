NFL to host 2024 draft in Detroit over Green Bay

DETROIT (WKOW) -- After initially considering Washington D.C. and Green Bay, the NFL will hold its 2024 draft in Detroit instead.
According to a news release from the NFL, the decision came down Monday afternoon. The draft will be held in Las Vegas this year and then in Kansas City next year.
"The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."
Packers team president Mark Murphy had previously announced Green Bay as a finalist for the draft site February 28. The NFL had always held the draft in New York through 2014, and have moved on a rotating system throughout various league cities. Nashville, Cleveland, Philadelphia and other cities have gotten the opportunity to host.