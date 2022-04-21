Nine fire departments respond to town of Springdale fire

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE (WKOW) -- A structure fire in a town outside of Mount Horeb brought nine local fire departments to the scene Thursday evening.
According to Dane County Communications, the call reporting the fire at 3128 K and R Road in the Town of Springdale came in at 4:53 p.m. Thursday. At this time, there is no word on any injuries or whether anyone was inside the building at the time.
Mount Horeb, Cross Plains, Verona, Middleton, Fitchburg, New Glarus, Black Earth, Barneveld and Belleville Fire all responded to the scene, alongside Fitchrona EMS.
This is a developing story.