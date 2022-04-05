No injuries reported after semi crash with nearly empty school bus

MONROE (WKOW) -- Nobody was hurt after a semi and a school bus crashed in Monroe Tuesday morning, according to the Monroe Police Department.
According to Scott Fields, of the Monroe Police Department, a call reporting the crash came in at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday. Monroe police and EMS responded to the intersection of State Hwy 69 and 21st Street, along with the Green County Sheriff's Department.
Fields said only the driver was on the bus at the time of the crash, and he said no injuries had been reported. The intersection will be shut down "until further notice," according to Fields.