Ohio man charged with murder of Madison man in Akron

AKRON, OHIO (WKOW) -- An Ohio man now faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting a Madison man in Akron Saturday.
According to a news release from the Akron Police Department, Christopher Bailey, 37, of Akron faces charges for murder and evidence tampering. Bailey was arrested the night of April 2.
Police first responded to an Akron home Saturday around 9 p.m. A 27-year-old man was in the driveway with gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. According to Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim is Shawn Knox, a 27-year-old man from Madison.
Sources close to Knox's family have also identified him as the man who was killed to 27 News.
A preliminary investigation found there was likely a fight prior to the shooting, and police identified Bailey as a person of interest early on. Bailey was taken to the Summit County Jail after authorities found multiple unrelated warrants in his name. Bailey was later charged with murder following further investigation and evidence gathering.
Police said in the release that Bailey faces "other charges in connection with the murder" as well, but did not specify beyond that.
A search of the home also uncovered a handgun, a rifle and what police suspected to be methamphetamines.