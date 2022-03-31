One City Schools receives $1.75 million in grants for new building

MADISON (WKOW) — One year after purchasing a building from an insurance company in Monona, One City Schools announced a series of grants that will go to building the new One City Preparatory Academy.
According to a news release from One City Schools, the grant funding comes from the Charter School Growth Fund, as well as a Charter School Startup and Implementation Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. According to founder and CEO Kaleem Caire, the school would not exist without these funds, and they plan to use them to set up a unique education model.
"One City Prep will combine middle and high school, and be Wisconsin's first early college and career preparatory school where 'every' student will complete college courses or professional training towards college degrees and professional certifications while they pursue their high school diplomas," Caire said in the release.
Caire said one of the main goals of One City Preparatory is to close the racial achievement and opportunity gaps that persist in schools to this day, as well as preparing students to "solve major local, national and global problems that we are punting to their generation to address."
"Black and Latino youth in South Madison are not intentionally being trained to solve the nation's housing, food insecurity, public governance or poverty crises, and aren't being prepared to solve the twin crises of global warming and water insecurity around the world. However, they will be prepared at One City Prep Academy," Caire said.
Enrollment for One City Preparatory Academy runs from April 4 to April 22, with the school set to accept up to 264 students going into the 6th, 9th and 10th grades. If the school receives more applications than slots available, they will hold a blind admissions lottery the week of April 25. Click here for more information.