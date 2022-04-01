One dead, one arrested following single-car Monona crash

MONONA (WKOW) — One person died and another person is in police custody after a single-car crash in Monona Thursday.
According to a news release from Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin, police responded to a single-car crash on the Beltline and found two passengers in cardiac arrest. Good Samaritans, later identified as nurses, were performing lifesaving efforts prior to the arrival of police and EMS. Austin said passengers conditions were "possibly as a result of an overdose."
Both passengers were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead. There was also a "young child" in the car, although they were not injured in the crash.
The driver, 66-year-old Domingo Cardenas, was arrested on potential charges of OWI — 5th offense with a passenger under the age of 16 and operating while revoked. Austin said Cardenas may be subject to additional charges as well, and that the investigation is still ongoing.