One missing after canoe capsizes on Dodge County lake

TOWN OF FOX LAKE (WKOW) -- Dodge County Sheriff's officials are searching for a man after the canoe he was in capsized on Fox Lake Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the sheriff's office received a 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday reporting two people in the water, yelling for help after their canoe capsized. By the time deputies reached the scene, they couldn't see one of the people.
An adult woman from rural Fox Lake was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital, but the search for the man in the boat is ongoing. Schmidt said authorities believe the man is also a Fox Lake resident.
"Conditions on the lake are not suitable for canoe or kayak use due to high winds. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device," Schmidt said in the release.