One of three defendants charged in Anisa Scott's death pleads guilty to lesser charge

MADISON (WKOW) -- Andre Brown's attorney reached an agreement with prosecutors in which Brown, 18, pleaded guilty to two charges, one lesser, in the 2020 deadly drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.
The court found Brown guilty Friday of first-degree reckless homicide, party to a crime in Scott's death. He was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime. Brown also pleaded guilty to the original charge of attempted first-degree intentional, party to a crime, in the shooting of the driver of the vehicle.
As a result of the plea, Brown will not go to trial in July for the crimes, as previously scheduled.
At sentencing, Brown faces a maximum of 60 years in prison on both counts. Sentencing will be held sometime this summer.
Madison police officers said on August 11, 2020, Brown along with his co-defendants Perion Carreon and Jerry Ward caused the shooting death of Anisa Scott. Scott was shot in the head and taken off life support two days later.
Carreon and Ward are scheduled for separate trials in June.